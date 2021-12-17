 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Felony incest, sexual assault filed against Central City man in Buffalo County
0 Comments
top story

Felony incest, sexual assault filed against Central City man in Buffalo County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — A Central City man is accused of sexual assault and incest in Buffalo County.

The 24-year-old man is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault, which alleges penetration, and incest on Jan. 1, 2018. There is no statute of limitation on sexual assault.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Records detailing the alleged incident are sealed. The man’s name is being withheld by the Hub in an effort to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The man was arrested Thursday on a Buffalo County warrant, and this morning was being held without bond.

He was scheduled to appear before a judge for his initial court appearance later today.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spider interrupts COVID-19 news conference in Australia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News