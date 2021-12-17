Felony incest, sexual assault filed against Central City man in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — A Central City man is accused of sexual assault and incest in Buffalo County.
The 24-year-old man is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault, which alleges penetration, and incest on Jan. 1, 2018. There is no statute of limitation on sexual assault.
Records detailing the alleged incident are sealed. The man’s name is being withheld by the Hub in an effort to protect the identity of the alleged victim.
The man was arrested Thursday on a Buffalo County warrant, and this morning was being held without bond.
He was scheduled to appear before a judge for his initial court appearance later today.
