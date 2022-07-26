Felonies dismissed against Kearney man accused of threatening his probation officer

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been convicted of two misdemeanors in an incident that involved his former probation officer.

Shawn W. Smith, 35, pleaded no contest Friday in Buffalo County District Court to domestic third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense. Felony charges of felony terroristic threats and flight to avoid arrest were dismissed in exchange for his pleas.

A no contest plea is neither an admittance nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Judge James Doyle IV of Lexington accepted his pleas and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to complete a presentence investigation report, including a substance abuse evaluation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment, and psychological and chemical dependency — help the judge issue an appropriate sentence.

A sentencing hearing will be in September.

Smith had earlier been accused of making threats against his former probation officer. Smith is accused of going to the Kearney house of Mara Stamp on Dec. 18, where he found her in bed with another man, and he became upset. At the time Smith said he and Stamp had been in a relationship for about six months, and they tried to keep it a secret because Stamp was a Nebraska State Probation officer who had previously supervised Smith as her client.

Court records show Stamp was Smith’s probation officer in August 2016.

Smith and Stamp got into an argument where he allegedly threatened and assaulted her, and drove under the influence of alcohol.

Stamp, 31, of Kearney is charged in district court with tampering with physical evidence in the case, a felony, and false reporting, a misdemeanor. She has denied the allegations, and her case is pending in district court.

Stamp resigned her position when state officials started their inquiry. She was arrested after the investigation and remains free on bond. Her case is pending in district court.

@HubChic