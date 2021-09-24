Feet do the talking in Kearney's Dancing with the Stars

KEARNEY — Kelly Bartling knows what makes Kearney’s Dancing with the Stars so successful.

“It’s such a fun event,” she said. “Seeing people you know from your community dancing, getting a chance to dress up — and the opportunity for people to learn about the great causes that benefit from the funds raised, that’s what people are drawn to. It’s just great fun.”

Bartling, a member of the steering committee for Kearney’s Dancing with the Stars 4, considers the event as something a little different than most fund raising events in the community. Sponsored by the local Noon Rotary and Dawn Rotary groups, Dancing with the Stars features five couples who have rehearsed their dance moves, with coaches, and will compete at an event Oct. 30 at Younes Conference Center at 416 Talmadge Road.

Kearney Rotary organizations are taking every precaution to ensure this is a safe and fun event. Tickets are $100-$150 each and available at KDWTS.org.