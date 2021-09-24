Feet do the talking in Kearney's Dancing with the Stars

KEARNEY — Kelly Bartling knows what makes Kearney’s Dancing with the Stars so successful.
“It’s such a fun event,” she said. “Seeing people you know from your community dancing, getting a chance to dress up — and the opportunity for people to learn about the great causes that benefit from the funds raised, that’s what people are drawn to. It’s just great fun.”
Bartling, a member of the steering committee for Kearney’s Dancing with the Stars 4, considers the event as something a little different than most fund raising events in the community. Sponsored by the local Noon Rotary and Dawn Rotary groups, Dancing with the Stars features five couples who have rehearsed their dance moves, with coaches, and will compete at an event Oct. 30 at Younes Conference Center at 416 Talmadge Road.
Kearney Rotary organizations are taking every precaution to ensure this is a safe and fun event. Tickets are $100-$150 each and available at KDWTS.org.
“Kearney is such a tremendous community for fundraising,” Bartling said. “Having an event that draws people in and provides entertainment while raising funds at the same time is valuable. Kearney’s Dancing with the Stars is uniquely different than other fundraisers. If you can entertain people, give them a good time and let them participate in an event that’s memorable, then that’s certainly something our Rotary organizations would like to support. And from the ticket sales, 800 audience members will want to be a part of it, too.”
The dancers include:
- Ryan Stanton and Amie Jorgensen
- Gary Barth and Jaci Pohl
- Kyle Sayler and Kim Dart
- Jeff and Brette Ensz
- Nathan LeFeber and Alexis McNeal
Steve Barth and Lana Green will MC the event.
“I hosted the show in 2019,” Green said. “It was so much fun. There are so many different varieties of dancing. You’ll see slow dancing that’s very poetic and some moves that will really get the crowd clapping along. You just never know what you’re going to get from the dancers. I think that’s what makes it so fun, all of that anticipation of what we’re going to see.”
Green, host of the River Morning Show on 93.1 and nationally syndicated on-air talent for “Shawn Parr’s Across the Country,” noted that part of the joy for the audience comes in seeing community members on stage, out of their comfort zone, and dancing.
“You can find some really good talent,” Green said. “It’s not really how good your moves are. I’ve always believed that it’s showmanship. You should just let your feet do the talking. If you can get the crowd on your side, you have a good chance of winning.”
Although the fund raiser takes a lot of preparation, Bartling recognizes the contribution of the dancers.
“The dancing is the hard part,” she said. “There’s a tremendous amount of time that people put in while preparing the costumes and practicing the dance steps. And then just imagine the nerve it takes to get up there and dance in front of family and friends.”
Regardless of the level of expertise, Bartling knows that the dancers have a wonderful time.
“Afterwards they are always smiling and laughing,” she said. “That more than makes up for the work of preparing. Over the years we have had people we literally had to pull up onto the stage. When they were done, every single one of them remarked that they had so much fun. That makes us feel better.”
Kearney Dancing with the Stars has raised some valuable funds, along with raising awareness of the youth driven causes that will benefit from the event including Make-a-Wish Nebraska, Teammates Mentoring and Compass.
Bartling and her committee accepts suggestions on future dancing participants.
“If people are thinking, ‘I know somebody I would love to see dance,’ we sure would invite them to send us a nomination,” she said.