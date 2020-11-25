'Feel a little love:' 20 families have Thanksgiving meal thanks to Meadowlark elementary

“Builders donated a bunch of totes, and all our Meadowlark families filled those up with turkeys and all those things that go with it, down to plates and centerpieces. It’s a complete meal, basically, to make sure these families have an entire meal to celebrate,” Bernu said.

In addition to the Thanksgiving meal, some extra food items are also stuffed into the totes, helping the families during the entire break, not just Thursday.

Once all the items are at the school, it’s the students’ turn to help out. Even if their family wasn’t able to contribute, each of the school’s kindergarten through fifth grade students gets to put something in the totes.

The young philanthropists lined up Tuesday afternoon, each picking out an item that was going to go into a family’s tote.

Bernu said it’s clear how much the students, like her own first grade daughter Jaycee, love this part of the project.

“They come through and their little eyes just light up as they go through and they’re packing up those items for other people,” she described.

Once the totes are finished, families swing by the school after hours, when everyone is gone, to pick up their gifts.