'Feel a little love:' 20 families have Thanksgiving meal thanks to Meadowlark elementary

KEARNEY — Meadowlark Elementary Principal Mark Stute says it takes a village to raise a student, and it also takes a village, or a community, to support each other.
Tuesday afternoon, every little villager at the elementary school had a hand in making sure 20 families ate a Thanksgiving meal this year.
Stute said he hopes this tradition teaches his students that “people are valued.”
“We need to make sure that if we’re able to help out that we take our turn and make somebody’s life a little bit more special,” Stute said. “Especially in this pandemic, everyone needs to know that they have a value and how important they are.”
Boxing up Thanksgiving meals for families has been a tradition at the school since 2014.
According to the principal, Nadia Saadi started the project six years ago, and now it’s being carried on by other members of the school’s Parent Teacher Association. Today, Ashley Bernu is in charge of the project, as the PTA treasurer.
Bernu said school social workers identify families who are in need during the holiday season and those families become the beneficiaries of the Thanksgiving boxes. Then, families sign up to contribute specific items for the meal.
Bernu’s email gets “flooded” with people wanting to help. She said almost 100 families end up contributing.
“Builders donated a bunch of totes, and all our Meadowlark families filled those up with turkeys and all those things that go with it, down to plates and centerpieces. It’s a complete meal, basically, to make sure these families have an entire meal to celebrate,” Bernu said.
In addition to the Thanksgiving meal, some extra food items are also stuffed into the totes, helping the families during the entire break, not just Thursday.
Once all the items are at the school, it’s the students’ turn to help out. Even if their family wasn’t able to contribute, each of the school’s kindergarten through fifth grade students gets to put something in the totes.
The young philanthropists lined up Tuesday afternoon, each picking out an item that was going to go into a family’s tote.
Bernu said it’s clear how much the students, like her own first grade daughter Jaycee, love this part of the project.
“They come through and their little eyes just light up as they go through and they’re packing up those items for other people,” she described.
Once the totes are finished, families swing by the school after hours, when everyone is gone, to pick up their gifts.
“Our social workers do such a good job of helping identify those families and keeping it confidential,” Stute said. “The families are so appreciative of everything that’s going on and happy that they’re getting that needed assistance.”
With the pandemic affecting many both financially and emotionally, Bernu hopes that the families who get the boxes feel the same encouragement she does when she sees so many people stepping up to help out.
“There are so many people behind those boxes that donate the time and the food and the bins,” she said. “Hopefully they can feel a little love during the holidays that there are people that can help them.”
