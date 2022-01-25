 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
February 1 water conference in Holdrege
0 Comments
top story

February 1 water conference in Holdrege

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLDREGE — The annual South Central Water Conference will be presented Feb. 1 at the Phelps County Ag Center in Holdrege by the Tri-Basin and Lower Republican natural resources districts, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce.

There will be a free lunch and the program will be presented in person and virtually, with the Zoom link to be posted a tribasinnrd.org in advance.

Contact Tri-Basin at 308-995-6688 if you have questions about the schedule, topics or speakers.

Morning

9:30 - Coffee and rolls

10 - UNL On-Farm Research 50/50 Challenge by Extension Educator Todd Whitney

10:10 - Nitrogen Application by Daran Rudnick, UNL Irrigation Program leader

10:40 - Platte Basin Water Resources Update by Nolan Little, Tri-Basin NRD, and Tyler Thulin, CNPPID

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

11:05 - Break

11:20 - 2022 Economic Nitrogen Application Rates by Matt Stockton, UNL West Central Extension ag economist

Noon

Lunch provided by conference sponsors

Afternoon

12:30 - 2021- 22 Climate Outlook and Drought Monitor Update by Extension Climatologist Al Dutcher

1:30 - Break

1:45 - Dawson Public Power and CNPPID Merger by CNPPID General Manager Devin Brundage

2:15 - Republican Basin Water Resources Update by Nick Simonson or Todd Siel, LRNRD, and Craig Scott, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News