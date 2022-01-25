February 1 water conference in Holdrege

HOLDREGE — The annual South Central Water Conference will be presented Feb. 1 at the Phelps County Ag Center in Holdrege by the Tri-Basin and Lower Republican natural resources districts, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce.
There will be a free lunch and the program will be presented in person and virtually, with the Zoom link to be posted a tribasinnrd.org in advance.
Contact Tri-Basin at 308-995-6688 if you have questions about the schedule, topics or speakers.
Morning
9:30 - Coffee and rolls
10 - UNL On-Farm Research 50/50 Challenge by Extension Educator Todd Whitney
10:10 - Nitrogen Application by Daran Rudnick, UNL Irrigation Program leader
10:40 - Platte Basin Water Resources Update by Nolan Little, Tri-Basin NRD, and Tyler Thulin, CNPPID
11:05 - Break
11:20 - 2022 Economic Nitrogen Application Rates by Matt Stockton, UNL West Central Extension ag economist
Noon
Lunch provided by conference sponsors
Afternoon
12:30 - 2021- 22 Climate Outlook and Drought Monitor Update by Extension Climatologist Al Dutcher
1:30 - Break
1:45 - Dawson Public Power and CNPPID Merger by CNPPID General Manager Devin Brundage
2:15 - Republican Basin Water Resources Update by Nick Simonson or Todd Siel, LRNRD, and Craig Scott, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.