FURNAS COUNTY – The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation as a communications tower south of Oxford was intentionally destroyed.

The sheriff's office said the tower, owned by Strayer Communications, was toppled and completely destroyed. Preliminary findings indicated intentional damage to a guide wire anchor that resulted in complete structural failure of the tower, causing it to fall to the east. Authorities were alerted about the damage on Saturday.

The office requested a forensic evidence team from the Nebraska State Patrol, "in order to collect as much evidence as possible in the investigation." Deputies have also filed for and received a preservation of cellular data from the tower in hopes of identifying a suspect or suspects. Several items of evidence were seized and will be examined at the Nebraska State Patrol crime lab, the office said.

Local authorities contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is considering investigating the incident as an act of domestic terrorism.

The suspect or suspects caused an estimated $575,000 in damage to the tower. Also, the Oxford Fire and EMS, Southern Valley Schools, Verizon Wireless and the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office all had equipment on the tower that was destroyed, the sheriff's office said.

Verizon was able to erect a temporary tower to provide limited cell phone coverage for the area. Furnas County was able to relocate the Fire and EMS channels for Oxford to a temporary location. Southern Valley and the FCSO are still trying to find a suitable location for their equipment.

Oxford is about 53 miles southwest of Kearney.

The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office requested anyone with information on the incident, "even if they just ‘heard’ something," contact authorities. The office can be reached at 308-268-2245.