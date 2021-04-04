Faster fertilizer service from Ravenna Farmers Co-op

RAVENNA — Customers buying dry fertilizer from Farmers Cooperative Association at Ravenna will be surprised at how fast they get their product this spring, leaders say.

With the construction of a new $2.8 million, 2,800-ton of dry fertilizer plant customers will see an improvement in efficiency and on-hand inventory. The facility, on the east side of Co-op’s 12-acre lot along Ravenna Road and U.S. Highway 2, has the capacity to move 200 tons of fertilizer per hour.

“This is going to be just tremendous in efficiency,” said Bryan French, Co-op’s agronomy manager.

“We have basically instant inventory,” said Lon Bohn, chairman of the Co-op board.

Co-op broke ground for the new wooden structure on May 20, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was completed earlier this month. The facility will begin dispensing fertilizer for the spring planting season.

The 124-foot by 124-foot, 30-foot-tall facility is fully automated with two employees and can be ran by using a laptop or iPad. Bohn of rural Ravenna joked the old fertilizer plant was run “with a Bobcat and a notepad.”

What took close to 45 minutes to unload a fertilizer delivery truck at the old plant, now will take 10 minutes at the new facility, French said.