Faster fertilizer service from Ravenna Farmers Co-op

RAVENNA — Customers buying dry fertilizer from Farmers Cooperative Association at Ravenna will be surprised at how fast they get their product this spring, leaders say.
With the construction of a new $2.8 million, 2,800-ton of dry fertilizer plant customers will see an improvement in efficiency and on-hand inventory. The facility, on the east side of Co-op’s 12-acre lot along Ravenna Road and U.S. Highway 2, has the capacity to move 200 tons of fertilizer per hour.
“This is going to be just tremendous in efficiency,” said Bryan French, Co-op’s agronomy manager.
“We have basically instant inventory,” said Lon Bohn, chairman of the Co-op board.
Co-op broke ground for the new wooden structure on May 20, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was completed earlier this month. The facility will begin dispensing fertilizer for the spring planting season.
The 124-foot by 124-foot, 30-foot-tall facility is fully automated with two employees and can be ran by using a laptop or iPad. Bohn of rural Ravenna joked the old fertilizer plant was run “with a Bobcat and a notepad.”
What took close to 45 minutes to unload a fertilizer delivery truck at the old plant, now will take 10 minutes at the new facility, French said.
“We always joked the only thing holding it (the old plant) up was the product inside it,” French joked. “It’s not a comparison at all.”
Inside, the plant has six 10-ton hoppers and three 1½-ton micronutrient hoppers. All deliveries and pickups of product are done from inside the facility. A heated floor will help control condensation under the fertilizer.
The old dry fertilizer plant, which held 800 tons of product, will continue to be used for storage. It sits on the south side of the viaduct leading into Ravenna on Burlington Northern Railroad property.
The Co-op started leasing the facility from BN in 1973.
“We’ve used it and fixed it up and reused it, and we’ve just kind of outgrown it,” said Pam Treffer, Co-op CEO.
“We ran a lot of tons through that plant,” French said. “It was such a small plant we were always susceptible to logistical problems.”
