LEXINGTON – The nation’s only farmer- and rancher-owned radio association continues to expand its reach and broadcast area.

Headquartered in Lexington, the Nebraska Rural Radio Association has reached an agreement to purchase KBRY-FM in Broken Bow from Mid Nebraska Broadcasting LLC.

“We are very excited to add KBRY-FM to the existing lineup of NRRA stations across the state of Nebraska,” said Tim Marshall, NRRA CEO. “Adding a 15th radio station allows us to continue to fulfill our mission of bringing trusted information to our listeners.”

Branded as KBEAR Country, KBRY-FM plays a country music format. According to NRRA's press release, the coverage area stretches from Bassett to Holdrege and from North Platte to Albion.

KBRY-FM will become the latest affiliate of the Rural Radio Network, which delivers "up-to-date" grain and livestock market information and agriculture news, the release said.

The NRRA is the only farmer- and rancher-owned radio group in the United States and has been serving agriculture since 1948, the association said. In addition to market information and agriculture news, the NRRA provides weather, news and entertainment on its radio stations.

NRRA and Mid Nebraska Broadcasting reached an agreement on the sale and now await Federal Communications Commission approval of the sale later in 2023. NRRA will not take possession of the station until all details are finalized with the FCC, according to the press release.