Far from over: Having COVID isn’t as good as protection as vaccine, UNMC expert says

She also discussed quarantine in schools, again based on CDC guidelines, to help school administrators determine who needs to be isolated or quarantined, and for how long. Preferably, she said, everyone would be masked. For CDC guidelines, visit www.CDC.gov.

“We also need to remind people that being quarantined means staying home. Do not run errands or go to social events. If you have to go out, be sure to wear a mask so you are not exposing anyone else,” she said. This is especially true of people quarantined because they have been exposed to someone with COVID, but whose test results have not yet come back.

“Vaccinations are a primary strategy that can help protect staff and kids at early childhood education centers,” she said.

Vaccinations lag

She said vaccinations still are lagging.

“We have lots of people coming in for booster shots, but more are coming in for boosters than for first and second vaccines. People who are convinced vaccines are helpful are getting booster shots,” she said.