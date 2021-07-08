Fanatics Sports Bar in downtown Kearney doubles capacity with recent remodel

The new floor plan and table arrangement capitalizes on lessons learned before and during the pandemic. There’s no longer a stage in the back, which increases seating capacity and improves flow. Seating now is 100-110 in the main room; 60-80 in the party room; and 40 in the beer garden.

Pandemic-related disruptions prevented Fanatics from completing every part of the remodeling plan. The business has reopened without the glass garage door planned between the beer garden and main room. Also, the 14-foot big screen TV will get a permanent home.

“We’ll have the flexibility to have the garage door open on certain days. It will let daylight in and it will make the building feel bigger because your eye can see outside.” Schirmer said.

He thinks the supply interruptions and unfinished parts of the remodeling could be in Fanatics’ favor because “we can test run it to see if we need to change anything.”

Like many other restaurants, bars and businesses, Fanatics has experienced shortages and price hikes on some of the foods for its menu. Schirmer said as other regions of the U.S. reopen from the pandemic, it’s creating shortages, and the high demand is producing higher costs.

“Before wings were $70 a case, now they’re $170.”