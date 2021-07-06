Family travels through Kearney seeing Nebraska (and more) on bicycles built for two

KEARNEY — So many trains. So much empty space. So many nice people.

That’s what impressed Anna Barrios, 17, about Nebraska. Thursday afternoon, she bicycled into Kearney with her family — father Fernando Barrios, mother Sarah O’Grady and sister Isabel, 15. The four, sharing two tandems, had just reached the halfway point of their 3,500-mile bicycle journey from Astoria, Ore., to their home in Medford, Mass.

The trip began May 29, when they flew to Oregon and started pedaling. Now, having biked through Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado, they said Nebraskans have been the nicest, friendliest people they’ve met so far.

“Nebraskans have given us water. They’ve given us rides. When people met us in the grocery store a few days ago, they insisted on giving us food,” Anna said.

Isabel was fascinated by the countless Union Pacific freight trains they passed along Highway 30. “The engineers all waved,” she said. O’Grady learned about the 100th Meridian in Cozad, but she also noticed the empty, boarded-up farm towns in western Nebraska.

They’ve taken Highway 30 across much of the Cornhusker State and encountered little traffic until they approached Kearney Thursday afternoon.