 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family stories wanted for Kearney's Sesquicentennial commemorative book
0 Comments
top story

Family stories wanted for Kearney's Sesquicentennial commemorative book

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Historical Society is seeking family stories from the public for the Family Histories section of a commemorative book it will publish for Kearney’s Sesquicentennial in 2023.

Broc Anderson from the society’s Trails & Rails Museum will explain guidelines for writing your family’s story and what to include in a Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This program is being presented by the Kearney Public Library as part of its Tails and Tales summer reading program.

Register for the session at the library’s website, kearneylib.org. Click on “Events” and then “Register Here.”

Or, call Sarah at the library at 308-233-3256, or email her at shaack@kearneygov.org.

For more details, visit cityofkearney.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tokyo heat may add new COVID wrinkle to Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

KPD makes 85 traffic stops during Cruise Nite
Local News

KPD makes 85 traffic stops during Cruise Nite

The Kearney Police Department made 85 traffic stops, but reported there were no major concerns created by Cruise Nite, although there were areas of congested traffic on Saturday night along Second Avenue and 25th Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News