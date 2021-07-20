Family stories wanted for Kearney's Sesquicentennial commemorative book

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Historical Society is seeking family stories from the public for the Family Histories section of a commemorative book it will publish for Kearney’s Sesquicentennial in 2023.

Broc Anderson from the society’s Trails & Rails Museum will explain guidelines for writing your family’s story and what to include in a Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Monday.

This program is being presented by the Kearney Public Library as part of its Tails and Tales summer reading program.

Register for the session at the library’s website, kearneylib.org. Click on “Events” and then “Register Here.”

Or, call Sarah at the library at 308-233-3256, or email her at shaack@kearneygov.org.

For more details, visit cityofkearney.org.