Family’s love affair with Johnson Lake began in 400-square-foot cabin

JOHNSON LAKE — As far as we know the original 400-square-foot fishing cabin was the first to be built on Johnson Lake in the mid-1940s. It was built by our close friends, Fred and Marge Kirschbaum of Grand Island.

Fred was a fisherman and built his little white cabin with green trim to use for fishing and hunting. It had one room with a red brick fireplace and an outhouse.

At some point in the early 1950s Fred added a bedroom and then a boat house. Water still was collected from a pump across the road and the outhouse was still an essential. And, of course, there was a porch swing.

Our Hoff family has been enjoying and using this site as our own since its origin in the 1940s. Our parents, Charlie and Leona Hoff, along with my siblings, Margaret, Linda, Craig and Jerry, spent many happy memories at the cabin as children. Fred Kirschbaum was like another parent and would bring us three boys here to duck hunt off the island.

And our family was here every Fourth of July.

In the 1960s a second bedroom was added along with a bathroom and running water. My brother Craig spent a summer working with Fred to paint the trim red and add red shutters.