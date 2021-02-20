Family’s love affair with Johnson Lake began in 400-square-foot cabin

JOHNSON LAKE — As far as we know the original 400-square-foot fishing cabin was the first to be built on Johnson Lake in the mid-1940s. It was built by our close friends, Fred and Marge Kirschbaum of Grand Island.
Fred was a fisherman and built his little white cabin with green trim to use for fishing and hunting. It had one room with a red brick fireplace and an outhouse.
At some point in the early 1950s Fred added a bedroom and then a boat house. Water still was collected from a pump across the road and the outhouse was still an essential. And, of course, there was a porch swing.
Our Hoff family has been enjoying and using this site as our own since its origin in the 1940s. Our parents, Charlie and Leona Hoff, along with my siblings, Margaret, Linda, Craig and Jerry, spent many happy memories at the cabin as children. Fred Kirschbaum was like another parent and would bring us three boys here to duck hunt off the island.
And our family was here every Fourth of July.
In the 1960s a second bedroom was added along with a bathroom and running water. My brother Craig spent a summer working with Fred to paint the trim red and add red shutters.
As our family grew and we added spouses and grandchildren, everyone still showed up at the cabin for the Fourth of July. One year, maybe 1982, we had 41 family members here in the 800-square-foot cabin. People slept in campers, hammocks, tents, the backs of trucks, on the floor and on the porch.
And Fred and Marge still welcomed and loved on us and it was great fun.
Hoffs buy cabin
In 1991 the Hoffs purchased the cabin from the Kirschbaum family. By then it had a wood-burning stove for heating the cabin so it could be used on occasion during the winter. Very little changed in the next 15 years except that our family kept expanding.
A new green roof and siding changed the exterior in the mid-1990s. The interior remained unchanged until 2006 when Neal’s brother Craig and his wife Patsy updated the cabin with new drywall, kitchen cabinets, double bunk beds, fresh paint and many sweat hours of labor.
The wood-burning stove was taken out to make room for a modern-sized refrigerator. We had room to comfortably sleep 16. The picnic table and porch swing remained with fresh coats of paint.
The spacious yard was by then beautifully shaded by 12 huge cottonwood trees. It was a glorious sight to see and to enjoy from a hammock. And it also was a bearcat to rake those leaves in the fall.
Planning new cabin
Some of the features that were important to keep so our new lake house remained a place where all our family could continue to gather and feel a sense of belonging:
— Interior paint colors, which are very similar to the original.
— Basic layout of the kitchen and family area is the same.
— Porch or deck for gathering
— Big window in the kitchen-eating area looking out at the lake to keep an eye on the activities.
— Big porch swing in the same area as always.
— Yard still big enough for family football and baseball games.
— Well used and well- worn picnic table.
— Narrow sidewalk leading down to the lake with a few bricks from the fireplace added as an accent.
— Fire pit for roasting hot dogs, s’mores and singing camp songs.
— Our original fishing boat, the Yellow Submarine.