Family Practice offers no-appointment flu shots

KEARNEY — Family Practice Associates, 620 E. 25th St., is hosting its annual Flu Shot Clinic 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily this week through Friday. No appointment necessary.

The outside walk-through clinic has extra staff members on hand. Patients are asked to wear a mask and have insurance information available.

Patients with mobility issues can get vaccines while seated in their vehicles. They are asked to call ahead so staff can meet the vehicle.

For more information, call 308-865-2767.

