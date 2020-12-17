Family of Christ Lutheran Church showcasing Journey to Bethlehem Saturday

KEARNEY — The public is invited to a free outdoor Journey to Bethlehem 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 1319 Fifth Ave.

People will start at a tent by a pine tree northeast of the church. They will visit the Prophets station, where Isaiah, Jeremiah and Micah will share the hope for a redeemer.

From there, they will follow a path to Mary and the angel Gabriel, and then into a “stable” (the sanctuary) where Jesus was born. At the final door, they will see the light of the angels reflecting on the shepherds in the fields.

The event will be filmed in advance, so those who prefer to stay in their cars can view it online or on their phones.

Families will remain socially distanced. Masks should be worn. For more information, call the church at 308-236-7704.