KEARNEY — Jason and Nicole McNeil and their children, Collette and Jaxton, are marooned in Kearney, but they’re in good hands.
The McNeils live in Shanghai, China, and were traveling on Jan. 23, when the tidal wave of the coronavirus swept away normal life.
“We were on our way to Boracay, Philippines, for our Chinese New Year vacation and assumed we’d be home, back in Shanghai 10 days later. Needless to say, we never made it back,” said Nicole.
“At the time, there were just mumblings about the virus in Wuhan (China), so we wore our masks in the airport to be safe,” she said.
Nicole, Collette, 5, and Jaxton, 1, had their photo taken wearing their masks.
“We had no idea how bad it was going to get when we snapped that picture,” she said.
As the coronavirus escaped Wuhan, spread across China and began threatening other countries, the McNeils’ vacation turned into a 14-day quarantine in the Philippines. Nicole and the children then boarded a flight for the United States and they arrived Feb. 6 in Nicole’s hometown of Kearney. The young mom and her two kids have been at the home of Nicole’s mother, Judy Henning, since.
As Nicole and the kids settled in at Kearney, Jason was hopscotching the globe, blending his work with a family visit, and staying one step ahead of flight cancellations and airport shutdowns. As vice president of sourcing and quality for AutoZone, he travels southeast Asia and India purchasing auto parts and products his company will market in the United States, Mexico and Brazil.
At times Jason had to scramble to stay ahead of the virus.
“I was in Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris when Trump announced he was closing down Europe,” Jason said.
On Feb. 15 he arrived in New Orleans, where his family lives. From March 2 to March 12, he was doing business in India and Turkey.
On March 15, he reunited with Nicole and the children in Kearney.
Now, Jason and Nicole are waiting for the Chinese government to issue special visas so they can return to Shanghai.
The young family is marooned, but Henning is grateful that they are safe and she’s thrilled that the commotion of family life is filling her home. She lost her husband, Gary, in 2012, and has been the house’s sole occupant for the past eight years.
“It has been absolutely delightful,” she said about the visitors that the pandemic brought to her doorstep. “I rattle around in my big house, but I needed to keep it because now I have my family here.”
The McNeils have slipped into a routine, and Henning is seeing that they are comfortable and entertained.
It’s off to preschool in the morning for Collette.
Nicole said, “She really loves it at Lighthouse Academy.”
Jaxton has a nanny and Jason has business to conduct. Wearing a button-down dress shirt, he looks like an executive from the waist up during each of his daily Zoom meetings. They begin with domestic business around 8 a.m. His final meeting begins at 8 p.m. when his contacts in Asia are beginning to arrive at their offices around 8 a.m. Asian time. They are beginning their day as he heads to bed.
Nicole is putting the time in Kearney to use by practicing her cooking.
“I was shocked. She has never wanted to cook before, and she never had to do it in China,” Henning said.
Although Nicole normally visits for a month around Christmas and in the summer, having the family for the extended stay has been a blessing, Henning said.
“It’s been a lot of fun getting to see those little grandkids growing up,” she said, “And I have an office in the basement and Jason set up an office in the exercise room down there, so it’s working out well.”
The coronavirus has prevented the family from dining out or doing many activities outside the home, but they’ve spent time at the Henning family’s Johnson Lake cabin and at a ranch home near Oconto, Henning said.
“Oconto is known for their barn quilts, so as a family we painted a barn quilt in the design of a sunflower. When it was finished, all the kids and adults who helped paint the barn quilt signed the back, and we hung it on the garage as a memory of our time during the pandemic,” she said.
Nicole said when the Chinese allow her family to return to Shanghai, 1-year-old Jaxton will be entering preschool. He’ll be attending the Zhongfu Hui School with his older sister, Collette. At age 5, she’s readily absorbing Chinese and is the translator for her parents. The Zhongfu Hui School is well known, and according to Nicole, so are the parents of some of the students. She was talking with a man at a school function and noticed other parents were pointing and seemed to be talking about her and him. Later, she learned the man was a famous Chinese newscaster.
“I was talking to the Brian Williams of China and didn’t even know it,” she said.
Sports bars are among the Chinese businesses that cater to Westerners.
In China, European soccer matches are broadcast live with the kickoff around 2 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It’s around 7 a.m. when soccer games have ended, and then Americans stream into the bars for college or professional football.
Jason said preschool is fun for children Collette’s age, but education becomes extremely important as children grow older. At age 15 they take the “gao kao” test. Depending upon their score, students either will be selected to attend universities and train for the best jobs, or they’ll be relegated to menial jobs.
“The whole ecosystem for manufacturing is different,” Jason said.
He and Nicole are uncertain when China might grant them special visas so Jason can return to his work in Shanghai, but he’s confident it will happen. “The government is realizing they have to let business people get visas.”
Someday, perhaps soon, the McNeils will be allowed to return, and Judy Henning’s house will quiet down.
Until then, she said, “I’ve been blessed. It has been truly delightful.”