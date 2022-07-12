Family honors active Minden community member with The Wheelhouse Airbnb

MINDEN — When Jeff Krull passed away last year, his brother and sister-in-law were unsure about what to do with his house.

Jeff was an active member of the Minden community, and he lived near the heart of the town: less than a block from Minden’s famous town square. Kevin and Julie Krull owned the building that housed Jeff’s apartment, and they wanted to find a way to honor the man who meant so much to so many.

“He had muscular dystrophy and was in a wheelchair for all his life since kindergarten. He was a really, really special guy and so beloved in this community. Everybody loved him, and he was very active in volunteering and working with different boards and committees and helping people,” Julie said.

Kevin and Julie contemplated for a while about what to do with Jeff’s apartment when they had the idea to turn it into an Airbnb. The couple have two Airbnbs at Johnson Lake, and they had been considering bringing one to Minden for years.

They realized this would be their chance to fill a need in the community.

“We talked with businesses and community members and it was definitely yes, we need something in town without a motel here,” Krull said.

In the fall, the Krulls began the process of renovating the apartment into an Airbnb. They knew an Airbnb in Minden would need to cater to both people traveling for business and personal reasons. They designed the space to have three bedrooms that are like motel suites. Each room has two beds, a private bathroom, desk and TV.

The rooms are locked separately with a security code. There is a common area with a full kitchen, dining room and living area. The guest rooms can be reserved separately, or guests can rent the entire space.

When coming up with the design for the Airbnb, Julie received input from family and friends about different themes for the space.

“My husband kept saying we should do theme rooms and honor Jeff. The community kept reaching out asking, ‘What are you going to do with Jeff’s place?’” Julie said.

Julie and Kevin continued to contemplate how to decorate the Airbnb when Julie had the idea to decorate with wheels in honor of Jeff. Throughout the Airbnb there are paintings and photos of an array of wheels from bicycles to Ferris wheels.

She even had Jeff’s wheelchair repurposed into a piece of art created by local artist Sally Jurgensmeier. It now hangs on the wall between the kitchen and dining room and can be seen from the Airbnb’s entryway.

With the theme of wheels, Julie picked the most fitting name for the business; The Wheelhouse.

“We wanted to honor him in a little way but not make it too obvious. Little things that are him are here,” Julie said.

Construction began on the project last fall, and they hoped to be open by Memorial Day. They missed their opening date by just a few weeks, opening for reservations in mid-June.

The Wheelhouse has already had reservations this month as well as for graduation next year. With events at the Minden Opera House, Sandhill crane season, business opportunities and family gatherings, Krull is hopeful people will pick the Wheelhouse as the place to lay their head.

“This will be our grand experiment. We’ll see what we need in the community and what it serves,” she said.

Although the space has a new purpose, there are details throughout The Wheelhouse that continue to honor Jeff.

“He was larger than life. Talk to anybody that knows him and they’ll tell you stories,” Julie said. “Those are just the little touches. We tried to just keep his presence here a little bit.”