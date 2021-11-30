Family holiday events planned at area YMCAs

Don Sjogren Community YMCA, Holdrege

The Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege is partnering with the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce to organize the new Santa’s Sleigh 5K during the chamber’s first Winter Festival Dec. 11. This year’s race theme is Ugly Sweater, so participants are encouraged to don their ugliest sweaters while they run or walk a 5K in downtown Holdrege. The 10 a.m. race starts and ends at the Holdrege City Auditorium, where the Lions Club will be hosting a pancake feed.

Participants may register up until the race day and will receive an Ugly Sweater hoodie (at a later date). Register at www.runsignup.com or by calling the YMCA at 308-995-4050. The fee is $30 per person/$50 per couple and $75 per family with kids.