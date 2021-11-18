 Skip to main content
Family fun tonight at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum
Family fun tonight at the Kearney Area Children's Museum

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Rooted in Relationships is sponsoring a Free Family Fun night 4-8 p.m. tonight (Nov. 18) at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave.

The first 100 families will receive a free book, “Inside Out.” Book readings will be held between 5 and 7 p.m.

The event is funded by Nebraska Children and Families Foundation Rooted in Relationships.

Call the museum at 308-698-2228.

