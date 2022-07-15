 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family fun 'Firefly Picnic' set for Saturday night at Rowe Sanctuary

Firefly night - Rowe Sanctuary

One of the most fascinating creates of the prairie, fireflies glow to attract mates and to ward off predictors. Families can learn more about fireflies — also known as lightning bugs or glow worms — during the annual Firefly Picnic on Saturday at Rowe Sanctuary beginning at 7:30 p.m.

GIBBON — At Rowe Sanctuary, when the fireflies come out, the fun starts.

“There is no better place to learn about fireflies than at the prairie,” said Beka Yates, education manager at the sanctuary.

Rowe Sanctuary will celebrate fireflies with its annual “Firefly Picnic” from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, southwest of Gibbon.

The event is BYOP (Bring Your Own Picnic) as food will not be provided. Groups are encouraged to arrive after 7:30 p.m., but can come and leave anytime during the two hours of the program. Admission to the event is free.

Families should plan to complete their picnic first and then enjoy some hands-on activities all about prairie insects. Once the sun starts to set, the fireflies will come out and families can learn more about these glowing insects.

Attendees can expect a relaxing evening along the Platte River enjoying all the sights and sounds along the river.

Email Yates at Beka.Yates@Audubon.org, to register your group.

