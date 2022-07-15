Family fun 'Firefly Picnic' set for Saturday night at Rowe Sanctuary

Firefly Facts

- More than 2,000 different species of fireflies exist.

- Males that glow use their flash to attract females.

- In some places, fireflies synchronize their flashing.

- Each species has its own pattern of light flashing.

- Most fireflies live in humid areas and feast on pollen and nectar.

- A chemical reaction within the firefly’s light organ produces the light.

- The light of the firefly is the most efficient light in the world with nearly 100 percent of the energy in the chemcial reaction emitted as light.

- An adult firefly lives from one to three weeks.