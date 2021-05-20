Family fun day planned Saturday for Holdrege Veterans Memorial fundraiser

The day will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with a pancake feed and cornhole, horseshoe and volleyball tournaments. There will be craft vendors and live Christian music beginning at 9 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Families and children can enjoy the day at the park with a dunk tank, bounce houses, a train provided by Grandpa’s Punkinberry Patch, a storybook walk and other kids’ activities.

An array of food trucks and vendors will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A law enforcement and military show and shine will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees also can partake in a hamburger and hot dog feed beginning at 4:30 p.m.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. During the ceremony, South Park will be renamed Veterans Memorial Park. There will be a patriotic flyover, and former Holdrege Police officer Noah Stewart, Phelps County Attorney Mike Henry and Holdrege Police Department dispatcher Linda Graf will be honored at the event for their quick and heroic actions on Nov. 5 when a car was submerged in the North Park lake in Holdrege.

The entertainment will continue at 4:30 p.m. with a beer garden and a concert. Musical performers will include Jake Kloefkorn, Kali Indiana, Shooter Jaxx and Randy Burghardt. There will be a $3 fee to enter the beer garden, and guests are asked to bring their own chairs.