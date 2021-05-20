Family fun day planned Saturday for Holdrege Veterans Memorial fundraiser

HOLDREGE — A fundraiser for the Holdrege Veterans Memorial Park will take place Saturday in Holdrege after being postponed last year.
South Central Nebraska Community Emergency Response Team, in cooperation with other area organizations, has been planning the Veterans Memorial Park Fundraiser since early 2020 in order to help build and maintain a new veterans memorial. Due to the pandemic, the September event was postponed.
The Holdrege Veterans Memorial will honor veterans who served in one or more federal services of the U.S. Armed Forces. It will be constructed on the northwest side of the South Park baseball field where it will be visible from Highway 183.
The Holdrege Veterans Memorial is a collaborative effort involving multiple community-based organizations, including Holdrege Disabled American Veterans, the city of Holdrege, Phelps County Community Foundation, Phelps County Development Corporation, Palmer Brothers Granite Co. and Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce.
More than $200,000 has been raised for the memorial so far, and the funds raised at Saturday’s event will go toward the construction of the project. Saturday’s event will stretch through the entire day, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and going until midnight.
“It started as a little small town barbecue type of thing, and it turned into this enormous fundraiser,” said Cody Tiedje, president of South Central Nebraska CERT.
The day will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with a pancake feed and cornhole, horseshoe and volleyball tournaments. There will be craft vendors and live Christian music beginning at 9 a.m.
Families and children can enjoy the day at the park with a dunk tank, bounce houses, a train provided by Grandpa’s Punkinberry Patch, a storybook walk and other kids’ activities.
An array of food trucks and vendors will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A law enforcement and military show and shine will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees also can partake in a hamburger and hot dog feed beginning at 4:30 p.m.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. During the ceremony, South Park will be renamed Veterans Memorial Park. There will be a patriotic flyover, and former Holdrege Police officer Noah Stewart, Phelps County Attorney Mike Henry and Holdrege Police Department dispatcher Linda Graf will be honored at the event for their quick and heroic actions on Nov. 5 when a car was submerged in the North Park lake in Holdrege.
The entertainment will continue at 4:30 p.m. with a beer garden and a concert. Musical performers will include Jake Kloefkorn, Kali Indiana, Shooter Jaxx and Randy Burghardt. There will be a $3 fee to enter the beer garden, and guests are asked to bring their own chairs.
Tiedje hopes to hold the event annually in order to help with the maintenance of the park and the memorial.
“(South Park) has kind of become a forgotten area,” Tiedje said. “I think doing this and pushing South Park it will bring more people and more attention.”
Tiedje is looking forward to having a community gathering after more than a year without one because of the pandemic.
“I’m proud of my team. I couldn’t ask any more from them. They have been awesome. The community has pulled together so much. It’s been unbelievable,” he said.