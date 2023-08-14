KEARNEY — The public is invited to the grand opening of the Kearney Outdoor Education Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The KOEC, at 10945 Poole Road, is a family-friendly shooting sports complex with a focus on safety and family fun.

It features four trap fields with two overlaying skeet fields, a sporting clay course and one five-stand with remote throwers.

Saturday’s grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m., along with hot dogs and refreshments, free trap and skeet shooting, sporting clays, archery, education center tours and interactive education activities.

It sits on the former Fort Kearny Shooting Sports Complex site, a 134-acre property with 65 acres of recreation land

Its 2,900-square-foot education center offers classroom seating for up to 100 people. It also has a full kitchen and is ADA-accessible. It can also be rented for private events.

Rates for the use of range equipment are $15 per person for 25 shots. With personal equipment, the cost is $8 per person for 25 shots and $5 per person for one round of 25.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends through Oct. 1. It will then be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays from Oct. 7 to Dec. 16. The center will close for the winter Dec. 17 and re-open May 6, 2024.

The facility may be rented during non-scheduled hours for educational programs, group outings and corporate events. Email ngpc.koec@nebraska.gov.

For more information, call 308-830-3428. A vehicle park entry permit is required.