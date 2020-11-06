Family Fresh Market offering Veterans Day discounts to military members, vets

KEARNEY — Family Fresh Market will offer an 11 percent discount on food, paper products and more on Veterans Day next Wednesday, as well as on Thursday.
All active duty, reserve, National Guard and veterans who present proper identification will receive the discount. It does not apply to pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, lottery, stamps, sales tax, gift cards, bottle deposits, already reduced promotional items and other service counter items.
SpartanNash employs more than 700 self-identified veterans in addition to reservists, National Guardsmen and Blue and Gold Star family members.
It offers an associate resource group, SNVETS, which focuses on supporting, networking, volunteering, educating, training and serving military associates, their families and veterans in the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.