 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family Fresh Market offering Veterans Day discounts to military members, vets

Family Fresh Market offering Veterans Day discounts to military members, vets

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Family Fresh Market will offer an 11 percent discount on food, paper products and more on Veterans Day next Wednesday, as well as on Thursday.

All active duty, reserve, National Guard and veterans who present proper identification will receive the discount. It does not apply to pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, lottery, stamps, sales tax, gift cards, bottle deposits, already reduced promotional items and other service counter items.

SpartanNash employs more than 700 self-identified veterans in addition to reservists, National Guardsmen and Blue and Gold Star family members.

It offers an associate resource group, SNVETS, which focuses on supporting, networking, volunteering, educating, training and serving military associates, their families and veterans in the community.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News