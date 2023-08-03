KEARNEY - Learn more about local birds with Rowe Sanctuary staff and volunteers on a guided birding outing 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kearney Outdoor Learning Area just south of Kearney High School.

This event is a free, fun, and easy way for people of all ages and abilities to learn tricks and tips to identify local birds. Binoculars and field guides will be available to borrow.

Be sure to dress for the weather and bring a water bottle to stay hydrated.

”We want to celebrate the end of summer with families and get everyone engaged in learning more about the birds we see,” said Beka Yates, Rowe Sanctuary education manager.

Registration is suggested, but not required. Register at rowe.audubon.org/events. For special accommodations, contact Yates at 308-468-5282 or email beka.yates@audubon.org.