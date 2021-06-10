Falls are falling, thanks to Kearney Regional's 'No Fall' program

When falls occur, “We bring in all the staff who were involved with that patient. We talk about how that fall could have been avoided and what contributed to it,” Freeman said.

She added that “a number of initiatives” have come out of those meetings, and “our staff has been fantastic about offering information to the higher-ups. They know the boss really cares about their patients.”

Shanna Stofer, director of patient safety and ancillary services at KRMC, said the program was implemented “without spending a large dollar amount.” Other changes have been implemented as well.

KRMC has instituted “personal rounding,” where a nurse or a staff member checks on every patient at least once an hour. They inquire about patients’ pain levels, any unmet needs and more. During the night, nurses and others check sleeping patients every two hours.

“We’ve done that for a long time, but we’ve honed in on it and made it a more formalized process. This helps decrease call lights. Patients always know that someone will be in soon,” Stofer said. “Families relax, too.”