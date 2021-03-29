Fall planting planned for 4.5 acres of Yanney’s botanical gardens

KEARNEY — The ground at Yanney Heritage Park where botanical gardens someday will bloom is mostly barren, but look closely and it becomes apparent just how much work is going into the project.

“Planting won’t happen until September. Right now they’re doing a lot of infrastructure,” said Kent Barney of Kearney, president of the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation that’s working behind the scenes gathering support for the gardens.

Heavy equipment has contoured much of the tract where the gardens will grow.

When they’re complete, the botanical gardens will splash colors of the rainbow across 11 acres on the northwest part of Yanney Park.

The park honors the memory of E.K. and Mary Yanney, who raised their family in Kearney. Among the late couple’s children is Omaha businessman Mike Yanney. He has been active in the park’s development from the beginning in 1998 and has made it his goal to make Yanney Park the best park between Omaha and Denver.

The initial phase of the gardens will cover 4.5 aces and cost an estimated $1.5 million.