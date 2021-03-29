Fall planting planned for 4.5 acres of Yanney’s botanical gardens

KEARNEY — The ground at Yanney Heritage Park where botanical gardens someday will bloom is mostly barren, but look closely and it becomes apparent just how much work is going into the project.
“Planting won’t happen until September. Right now they’re doing a lot of infrastructure,” said Kent Barney of Kearney, president of the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation that’s working behind the scenes gathering support for the gardens.
Heavy equipment has contoured much of the tract where the gardens will grow.
When they’re complete, the botanical gardens will splash colors of the rainbow across 11 acres on the northwest part of Yanney Park.
The park honors the memory of E.K. and Mary Yanney, who raised their family in Kearney. Among the late couple’s children is Omaha businessman Mike Yanney. He has been active in the park’s development from the beginning in 1998 and has made it his goal to make Yanney Park the best park between Omaha and Denver.
The initial phase of the gardens will cover 4.5 aces and cost an estimated $1.5 million.
Many community institutions and leaders share Yanney’s vision and have supported the park’s growth and its diverse offerings. Activities, attractions and amenities include an outdoor amphitheater, meeting and gathering facilities, fishing and boating pond, foot bridges and water trail for kayaking and canoing, a senior center and the observation tower that overlooks the area where the botanical gardens will be added.
Barney said earthwork must be completed before work on other phases of the botanical gardens can proceed.
When the ground has been contoured, installation of sidewalks, electrical infrastructure and irrigation systems will follow.
Barney anticipates planting will begin in the fall.
“Everything is planned for a September planting. It won’t be gorgeous until next year,” he said.
When the botanical garden is complete, 1,600 different plant species will wow visitors. In addition to exotic species, the gardens will showcase pollinators and plants native to Nebraska.
The city of Kearney is hiring a horticulturalist to supervise the park. Yanney is collecting support for an endowment to permanently cover maintenance expenses.
“The more we can build the endowment while we’re fundraising for the garden, the better it will be hiring students to care for the gardens,” Yanney said in a 2020 interview. “Kearney will be proud of the gardens. The people of Kearney are doing a beautiful job as a city.”
Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses of Kearney is designing the gardens. Each garden will feature raised beds to ease viewing and maintenance.
The Yanney Park Foundation owns the land where the gardens will be built. The land will be deeded to the city when the gardens are complete.
Among the plants that will be included in the initial stage of the gardens are lilacs and hydrangeas. One of the goals will be to attract and nurture pollinators, the insects that spread pollen among plants and allow them to make seeds.
The second phase will have four areas: edibles, xeriscape, roses and a Japanese garden or children’s garden. Efforts will be made to include an educational component to promote interest in botany, ecology and environmental awareness.
Barney said he’s excited to be a part of the botanical gardens project.
“It’s going to be a spectacular place. Yanney is already a premier park, but it’s going to be even more so,” he said.