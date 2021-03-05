FAITH5 Ministries encouarges health, wellness goals in Lexington area

Oelkers spoke to her close friend, Chris McCoy, about helping create a group that offers a safe environment for support and encouragement of health and wellness goals. McCoy agreed to help co-lead the group, and the church’s elders approved the creation of the ministry group.

Oelkers chose the name FAITH5 as an acronym for Food and Friends, Activity, Inspiration, Trust and Truth, and Health and Happiness. The number five symbolizes five points of faith: faith in God, faith in yourself, faith in others, faith in today and faith in the future.

Oelkers hosts the group at 2:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the United Methodist Church in Cozad and at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursdays at Lexington Christian Church. The groups practice social distancing, and masks are optional at Lexington and required at Cozad.

Members follow whatever program they choose or the recommendations of their doctors. The half-hour meetings focus on strategies, exploring nutrition and setting small achievable goals. There is an optional scale check-in before the meeting begins, but Oelkers doesn’t want anyone to feel pressure at FAITH5.