FAITH5 Ministries encouarges health, wellness goals in Lexington area

LEXINGTON — During a recent meeting of FAITH5, Rachel Oelkers encouraged attendees to focus on “eating their water.”
Oelkers talked to the group about green vegetables and fruits that have high water content that can help increase their daily water intake. Tips such as this are just a small aspect of the health and wellness, nondenominational, community outreach ministry that Oelkers created in January.
Oelkers was inspired to create the group four years ago after she led a wellness study at her church, Lexington Christian Church. The study was based on “The Daniel Plan: 40 Days to a Healthier Life” by Daniel Warren.
“The whole book brings you through using faith, friends, focus, food, fitness,” said Oelkers.
Since Oelkers conducted the wellness study, she trained as a health and wellness coach and aspired to help others through a support group with no monetary cost to those attending. When the pandemic affected the area, Oelkers realized how important it was for people to be able to gather, connect and share their trials face-to-face.
“Because of COVID and the fact that people were so isolated and we realized early on that the virtual experience helps, but it doesn’t necessarily fill a need for people. For those that use food as a way of coping through life, it was like a perfect storm,” Oelkers explained.
Oelkers spoke to her close friend, Chris McCoy, about helping create a group that offers a safe environment for support and encouragement of health and wellness goals. McCoy agreed to help co-lead the group, and the church’s elders approved the creation of the ministry group.
Oelkers chose the name FAITH5 as an acronym for Food and Friends, Activity, Inspiration, Trust and Truth, and Health and Happiness. The number five symbolizes five points of faith: faith in God, faith in yourself, faith in others, faith in today and faith in the future.
Oelkers hosts the group at 2:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the United Methodist Church in Cozad and at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursdays at Lexington Christian Church. The groups practice social distancing, and masks are optional at Lexington and required at Cozad.
Members follow whatever program they choose or the recommendations of their doctors. The half-hour meetings focus on strategies, exploring nutrition and setting small achievable goals. There is an optional scale check-in before the meeting begins, but Oelkers doesn’t want anyone to feel pressure at FAITH5.
“I don’t want anyone to dread coming in here. We are all trying to set more health goals as opposed to weight loss goals, although most everyone wants to lose some weight. My opinion is that if we get all these other components in place where you are making healthier choices, you are moving more, you are caring about the quality of the fuel that you are feeding yourself, the scale will respond favorably over time. We are about more than a number on a scale,” Oelkers said.
The group is not a Bible study but Oelkers does send participants home with a devotional that they can look over on their own.
Oelkers blogs for the group on the Lexington Christian Church website, and participants can share tips, recipes or encouragement on the group’s Facebook page.
Dave Giesbrecht of Lexington began attending FAITH5 as a way to lose weight and change his eating habits. Giesbrecht said the group has helped him to cut down his portion sizes.
The weekly tips at the meeting and the Facebook page have become Deb Tuepker’s favorite part of FAITH5.
“I love the Facebook page. Everybody has little ideas, and if you are having a bad day, there is always something in there to kind of boost you,” Tuepker said.
Oelkers said the group has been a blessing for her, and it has been her way to serve others.
“I feel like we all need to be well. I feel like we are put here to serve others. If you are taking care of yourself, you are better equipped for whatever it is in your life. It’s a way of serving,” she said.