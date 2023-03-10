KEARNEY – Faith Christian School at 5710 19th Ave. will hold an emergency reunification drill training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The drill will involve law enforcement, emergency management officials and school personnel practicing an emergency reunification scenario.

Participants will simulate a situation where students must be reunited with their parents or guardians during an emergency. Since this is spring break, the event will not interrupt the school day.

This will also allow the school to evaluate its emergency plan and identify any areas that need improvement.

For more information, contact Aaron Peterson, principal, at apeterson@fcs.kearney.org.