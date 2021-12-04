Faith Christian School in Kearney turns to technology, many volunteers to tell meaning of Christmas

Faith Christian pupils used to do a live nativity every year, but bitter temperatures and high winds often made that problematic, so, in 2019, a committee proposed doing a video instead. But how to do it remained sketchy.

Wilkinson happened to see the elaborate Charlie Brown Christmas light and sound display on 14th Avenue and approached Bill Bebb, who collaborates on that display with five or six of his neighbors.

“Susi tracked me down,” he chuckled. “She saw me on 14th Avenue and asked if I’d be interested in helping the school. She said they used to have a live nativity, but they were looking to do something different.” He had no connection to the school, but he inquired about details. Told only that “they wanted a program with kids involved,” he agreed to sit down and talk.

Bebb has worked for EnviroTech Services, based in Greeley, Colo., for 19 years. An expert in automated de-icing sysems and technology, he has trained de-icing crews and worked on de-icing bridges in Nebraska, across the U.S. and Europe. He said, humbly, “I’ve just learned a lot over the years.”