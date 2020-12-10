Faith Christian School hosting light display and video skit nights in December

As the school in northwest Kearney did in 2019, Faith Christian again has decorated the exterior of the building. Visitors can pull into the parking lot and watch a skit prepared by students on bright screen panels donated by a Faith Christian supporter. Viewers can set their car radio to 88.9 and listen to the 12-minute production. The show features Faith Christian’s new head teacher, Aaron Peterson, and music instructor Barb Uden performing with a cast of students.