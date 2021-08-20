Failing to report child abuse in Furnas County sex trafficking case nets Oxford man probation

BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man has been sentenced to probation for failure to report suspected abuse in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

According to court records, Chad Cunningham of Oxford was sentenced Monday in Furnas County District Court to six months probation and 40 hours of community service in 120 days for failure to report suspected abuse. The incident took place on Sept. 18, 2019.

In June, Cunningham testified at the trial of William “Billy” Quinn, 57 of Oxford. Quinn was found guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old during the two-week trial in Beaver City. He was acquitted of one count of felony first-degree sexual assault.

Cunningham testified about encounters he had with Quinn and the alleged victim in fall and winter 2019.

Cunningham is a service specialist with Black Hills Energy, and he confirmed that he turned on the natural gas in September 2019 at a home Quinn owns in Oxford. When he went inside the home with Quinn, there was a young woman in the home who was smoking a cigarette.

Cunningham did not know how old she was at that time. Quinn told the girl to take off her shirt, and Quinn began touching her on the butt. Quinn told the girl to show more, and she removed her underwear.