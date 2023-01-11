 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FAA system failure has little effect on Kearney Regional Airport services

Kearney regional airport entrance

The Kearney Regional Airport building entrance.

 MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB

This is the first of Denver Air Connection's 12 continuous flights to Denver.

KEARNEY – Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights Wednesday after its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions, formerly Notice to Airmen) system failed and had to be restored.

The system provides safety notices to pilots.

Within a few hours, though, flights were resumed after the failure had caused thousands of delays and some cancellations.

This did not affect Kearney Regional Airport, reported Airport Director Jim Lynaugh.

"We're pretty quiet right now, but it didn't really have any bearing on us at all," he said.

Kearney hosts one airline, Denver Air Connection, which provides nonstop jet service to Denver International Airport, and connects to American Airlines and United Airlines. For the airport's fixed base operator, Kearney Flight Services, all was normal, reported FBO Air Service Technician Greg Markus.

Markus suggested while some flights had been delayed, services had resumed.

"I don't know exactly what's happened. I've heard so many stories," Markus said at roughly 11 a.m. "The only one that was affected was a UPS flight. The FedEx flights came in, but the UPS was affected. They will fly back tonight, though."

Lynaugh was optimistic the system failure would not affect a flight scheduled to come in at 7:30 p.m. or any flights after.

"We're still pretty much busy as usual," he said. "We have a flight coming in, but it's going to be later tonight, as far as commercial flights."

A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until at least 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines said they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights. Delays and cancellations accelerated rapidly, with more than 3,700 stuck on the ground around 8:30 a.m. Eastern, more than all the delayed flights for the entirety of the previous day, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 550 have been cancelled, and that number was ticking higher quickly. Those numbers are likely to grow, and the groundings impact almost all aircraft, including shipping and passenger flights.
