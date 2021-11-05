Explore the world at UNK’s International Food Festival

“Oftentimes people ask me if I like my job, and I tell them I believe I have the best job on campus. The reason why I have the best job on campus is because our international students are absolutely amazing. They’re an amazing group of people to talk to and get to know,” Falconer said. “One of the best ways for the community to get to do that is by coming to the festival.”

Previously hosted in the spring, the festival is now part of International Education Week, a national initiative that promotes the benefits of international education and exchange.

International education is an important part of the overall mission at UNK, where more than 250 international students from 56 countries are currently enrolled. The university also offers dozens of opportunities for domestic students to study abroad, with programs ranging from a few weeks to a full year.

“Even though we’re in central Nebraska, we want everyone on campus and in the community to realize that we live in a global society. We couldn’t think of a better way to highlight the value of international experiences than by hosting this wonderful campus event,” Falconer said.

The International Food and Cultural Festival is sponsored by Morris Printing Group of Kearney, UNK LoperNites, the Pepsi Fund and UNK’s Office of International Education.