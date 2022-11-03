Explore human sexuality at St. Luke's Episcopal Church seminar

KEARNEY — “Come Unto Me,” a Bible study exploring acceptance and human sexuality, will be held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 2304 Second Ave.

Presented by the Rev. Stephanie Swinnea, rector at St. Luke’s, it will take a fresh and affirming look at mercy, love, acceptance and a place to belong, using Scriptures especially concerning LGBTQ+ people.

Many families may confront these issues over the holidays, Swinnea said.

Cost is $35 per adult and $15 for students. Lunch is included.

To register, call 308-236-5821 or e-mail kearneyreddoorchurch@gmail.com.