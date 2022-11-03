 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Explore human sexuality at St. Luke's Episcopal Church seminar

St. Luke's to hold human sexuality seminar

Every June, people around the world come together to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising. The Stonewall Uprising, which occurred in Manhattan, was a tipping point for the United States’ Gay Liberation Movement. 

KEARNEY — “Come Unto Me,” a Bible study exploring acceptance and human sexuality, will be held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 2304 Second Ave.

Presented by the Rev. Stephanie Swinnea, rector at St. Luke’s, it will take a fresh and affirming look at mercy, love, acceptance and a place to belong, using Scriptures especially concerning LGBTQ+ people.

Many families may confront these issues over the holidays, Swinnea said.

Cost is $35 per adult and $15 for students. Lunch is included.

To register, call 308-236-5821 or e-mail kearneyreddoorchurch@gmail.com.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

