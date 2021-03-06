 Skip to main content
Explor-it Center brings its Arctic Blast show to Cozad

Barrett Stinson

COZAD — Deb Miller from Aurora’s Edgerton Explor-it Center will teach her audience about the states of matter of water, dry ice and liquid nitrogen during a March 29 presentation at Wilson Public Library in Cozad.

Miller originally is from Cozad and has a bachelor’s degree in K-12 education. Along with being a teacher, she is a certified Nebraska master naturalist and volunteer for Raptor Recovery. The Edgerton Explorit Center’s mission is to instill and nurture in all people the joy of scientific discovery and exploration.

The “Arctic Blast” presentation will begin at 6 p.m. and is one of the Explor-it Center’s popular demonstrations, according to the library’s press release. Audience members will find out what happens to objects when they come in contact with super-cold substances.

The March 29 event is free and open to the public. Masks are required for ages 3 and older. To register, click the event link at wilsonpubliclibrary.org or Facebook or call 308-784-2019.

