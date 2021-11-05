Experience poverty first-hand at Compass program in Kearney

KEARNEY — Learn what it’s like to live in poverty at a Compass-planned simulation set for 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 15 at First Baptist Church, 3610 Sixth Ave.

“The Cost of Poverty in Kearney” will offer a glimpse into how low-income individuals and families live in this area. Three facilitators from Compass will lead the event and direct discussions afterward.

Compass serves 150 children and families each day, helping them grow and succeed. It also has a foster care program.

By role-playing as low-income persons, participants will come away with a deepened understanding of the realities of poverty. They will learn how to effectively engage with low-income people, and build partnerships to improve outcomes for them.

“Our goal is to provoke feelings and thoughts through the experience. We hope to spur people to action,” said Ryan Williams, CEO of Compass.

Compass hopes to attract 80 participants.

He said 51,085 Nebraska children currently live in poverty. Nebraska has 2,536 homeless families. The poverty rate in Kearney alone is 16.7%.