Expansion work starts on Kearney Family YMCA

KEARNEY — The initial projects in the Kearney Family YMCA’s Healthier Tomorrows capital campaign are underway.

Work on a new parking lot and paved pathway began Feb. 21.

Construction has closed the south parking lot at the Y at 4500 Sixth Ave. for six to eight weeks, but it is not interfering with regular Y activities. It will free up parking on Sixth and Seventh Avenues and ease travel between the YMCA and eFree Church at 4010 Seventh Ave.

Blessing Construction, LLC is handling the parking lot and pathway concrete work, while BD Construction, Inc. is finalizing a schedule for the rest of the expansion project.

The Healthier Tomorrows Campaign is in its final stages of collecting the last $1 million of its $8.8 million goal. The initial phase of the campaign began two years ago and quietly brought in $6 million. Since the campaign went public last August, $1.8 million more has been raised.

The Y plans to add a new 26,000-square-foot wing and renovate parts of the main building, including a spacious new main entrance, new community meeting rooms, a learning kitchen and STEM classrooms. Two new, smaller entrances are also planned, including a safer one for day care center children

Also planned is a relocated, 13, 572-square foot Wellness Center in the front of the main floor, with large windows. The current fitness center is on the second floor. At 5,812 square feet, it is less than half the size of the new one.

Parking renovations are being done first so no parking will be lost when renovations begin to the east of the building, according to Ray Longoria, the Y’s executive director. He said the project will not interrupt or interfere with any Y programs.

When Healthier Tomorrows was announced in 2019, its original cost was $7.8 million, but COVID-19 stalled the campaign. Since then, post-COVID inflation pushed costs up. Plans were altered a bit, but Longoria said, “but the overall concept has not changed.”

Campaign co-chairs are Dave Chally and Karen Rhoades. Honorary campaign chairs are longtime Y supporters Jane and Pete Kotsiopolous. “We need room to expand. The Y isn’t just a gym and a pool. It’s so much more,” Rhoades said last August.

This will be the first major expansion at the Y in 23 years. In 1985, The Y opened in Kearney in a tiny storefront across from The World Theatre on Central Avenue. It quickly outgrew that space.

In 1994, after an extensive capital campaign, the YMCA moved north and opened its current facility at 4500 Sixth Ave. It included six acres outside for flag football, soccer and T-ball. Just four years later, in 1998, the Y added its family center, the super gym, the Ron and Carol Cope Child Development Center, a board room and restrooms.

To see future building plans, progress photos and to donate to the Healthier Tomorrows Capital Campaign, visit KearneyYMCA.org/OurFuture.

For more information, visit KearneyYMCA.org or call 308-237-9622.