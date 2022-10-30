Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest

KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting.

Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month.

“I just kept thinking and tinkering around,” Pesek, of Merna, said humbly.

Pesek, a certified shop foreman and welder for BD for 17 years, spent between five or six hours assembling his entry in the BD shop, using pieces he found there.

He sprayed a white pumpkin yellow to match the company’s yellow New Holland equipment. Then, using pieces of decorative metal he found at Menards, he created tracks to encircle the wheels.

“I bought the metal in the store and cut it in strips and put zip ties around it,” he said. Finally, to connect the excavator to the loader, he used a silver piece of 1-inch metal tubing and welded washers into it.

No detail was omitted. His excavator is using its teeth to dig into another pumpkin. It’s all on tracks, so it can be moved around. On top of the yellow pumpkin, where the operator sits, Pesek placed a tiny chair and two levers.

His entry last year — the first year of the contest — “was much simpler,” he said, but it also reflected his ingenuity. He used a white pumpkin as a head, created eyes with washers and made glasses out of wire. He topped it with a BD Construction hat.

That entry placed second behind BD receptionist Lee Purdy, who won Best in Show in 2021 with her creation of a mama spider with baby spiders on her back. She spray painted a pumpkin black and used pipe cleaners for the legs.

Another attention-getting entry this year was Maria Gregg, who covered tiny pumpkins with frosting and sprinkles and put them inside a Dunkin Donuts box. They looked so real that a BD employee nearly started nibbling.

The pumpkin-decorating contest highlighted BD Construction’s Family Fall Fun Festival, held Oct. 8. The traditional autumn event was halted by COVID-19 in 2020. In 2021, the company sought something fun but socially distanced and came up with the idea of the employee pumpkin-decorating contest.

The 2021 contest attracted nine entries, but this year, there were just five. “Rodney turned in his entry first, and I think he intimidated some others who might have decorated one,” Marsha Wilkerson, director of marketing and community outreach for BD Construction, said.

After seeing Pesek’s excavator — one of the first entries turned in — Wilkerson got busy. She decoupaged Pesek’s face on a pumpkin, added a hat and real glasses and had him chewing on a stalk.

The contest was judged Oct. 19 by Jennifer Murrish and Broc Anderson, who are executive director and community engagement director, respectively, at the Buffalo County Historical Society’s Trails & Rails Museum.

Anderson gave Pesek’s entry the top prize due to all its details. “Whoever made it went to great lengths to use what I assume to be scrap pieces from the shop combined with mini pumpkins as the wheels, and utilized another pumpkin (for the excavator) to dig into,” he said.

Murrish praised not only the pumpkins, but also the team-building that the contest inspired. "BD Construction's employees and their families have all been super creative. Broc and I had a tough time judging them," she said.

All the pumpkin contest entries are sitting on the table in the BD Construction lobby for visitors to admire.

Pesek picked the perfect costume for his role at BD’s Family Fall Fun Festival this year. He became Farmer Rodney, dressed in overalls and a straw hat, as he drove the tractor pulling the hayrack. He chewed on a piece of hay, too.

Pesek's engineering can be seen elsewhere in Kearney. Last spring, he designed and built the clear shelter for the covered wagon that sits outside the Buffalo County Historical Society’s Trails & Rails Museum.

He makes shooting targets to sell at the Junk Jaunt, too.

Last Christmas, Pesek was the champ at the BD Construction ugly sweater contest. He bought a woman’s sweater, attached red Christmas lights and pasted faces of BD superintendents on it. He hooked it up to a battery, so the LTD lights flickered. Beer cans dangled from the bottom of the sweater, representing BD employees guzzling beer.

Pesek's creative itch never quiets. “I don’t know what I’m going to do for the contest next year,” he said. But he's not worried. He has nearly 365 days to figure it out.