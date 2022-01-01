Ex-Ravenna man convicted of sexual assault, child porn

KEARNEY — A former Ravenna man has been convicted of felony sexual assault and visual depiction of child pornography in Ravenna.

Cesar E. Arreola, 25, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony first-degree sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 12 and 16, and visual depiction of child porn of a victim older than 19 in May. In exchange for his pleas the Buffalo County Attorney’s office dismissed charges of solicitation of prostitution-first offense, 22 counts of felony visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and contributing to the delinquency, a misdemeanor.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Judge John Marsh accepted Arreola’s plea and found him guilty, and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to do a presentence investigation.

Findings of those reports — including background information on the defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a sex offender evaluation — will help Marsh issue a sentence in January.

Court records detailing the case are sealed. Arreola was arrested in May, and today remains at the Buffalo County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

He faces one to 50 years in prison on each count.