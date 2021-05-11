Ex-Minden school board member returns to Monday meeting after being voted off last month

MINDEN — A former Minden Public Schools Board of Education member repeatedly was asked to leave before its meeting Monday night.

Before the school board meeting began, former board member Katie Sinsel was seated at the board’s table and was not wearing a mask. Superintendent James Widdifield repeatedly asked Sinsel to put on a mask or to leave the building.

Sinsel told Widdifield that she was a school board member, but he told her that she was voted off the school board at the last meeting. Widdifield told Sinsel she was trespassing, and he made a call asking for a police officer to come to the school to address the situation.

Sinsel then told Widdifield that she wanted to hear from Board of Education President Rusty Rhynalds if he wanted her to leave. Rhynalds asked Sinsel to put on a mask. Sinsel gathered her things, but before leaving the table she asked Rhynalds for the record if he wanted her to leave. Rhynalds once again asked Sinsel to wear a mask.

Sinsel left the board meeting of her own accord, although an officer from the Minden Police Department did arrive at the school after Sinsel had left the room. Three members of the audience, who were also unmasked, left with Sinsel.

