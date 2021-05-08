Ex-Minden school board member charged with two misdemeanors

MINDEN — A former Minden Board of Education member has been charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace.

According to court records, Katherine Sinsel, 43, of Minden has been charged in Kearney County Court with trespassing/defying order to leave and disturbing the peace. Both charges are misdemeanors.

A personal recognizance bond of $4,000 was filed April 14 for Sinsel.

Sinsel pleaded not guilty to both charges Thursday in Kearney County Court.

A complaint was made about Sinsel in regard to an incident that took place April 12 at the Minden Public School. Sinsel allegedly entered or remained at the school with the knowledge she was not privileged or licensed to do so, and she defied an order to leave from Minden Public Schools Superintendent James Widdifield.

Sinsel allegedly disturbed the peace of all in attendance at the Minden School Board meeting.

During the arraignment hearing, Sinsel refused to come before the bar, and there was a demand for a jury trial.