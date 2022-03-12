Ex-Kearney police officer running for seat on Kearney Public School board

KEARNEY — Paul Hazard has announced he is running for Kearney Public Schools Board of Education.

Hazard is a retired Nebraska State Trooper and the vice president of DuVall Financial Group. Hazard and his wife, Amy, have lived in Kearney for 15 years. They have three daughters who attend Kearney Public Schools.

“The last few years have been extremely tough on our teachers and administrators. I am excited to find ways to help them with all they need to be successful in the classroom,” Hazard said in a press release.

Hazard grew up in a family of educators, which helped him become familiar with local education and the process to make it a success. His father was a superintendent, and his mother was a second grade teacher.

As a former police officer, he says he is committed to keeping kids safe.

“Not only physical safety while at school, but also emotional safety with what they are being taught. Keeping certain topics out of schools and leaving them to parents is a strong position of mine,” he said.

He offers to bring some business expertise to benefit the board. “Working budgets and finding ways to get the maximum use out of each dollar is something I do every day.”

Board members whose terms are expiring are Wendy Kreis and Drew Blessing, both elected in 2018, and veteran Alex Straatmann, who was reelected in 2018. Kreis and Blessing are running for reelection. Also running for the open seats are Derek Meyer, Will Kirkland, Dionne Moore, John Icenogle and Jacob Reiter. Nathan Leach withdrew his candidacy.

KPS Board members serve four-year terms. Members who are in the second year of their terms are Steve Gaasch, Dave Brandt and Kathy Gifford.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to run to make a difference for our kids and humbled by the support and encouragement I have received thus far,” Hazard said.

For more information on Hazard, follow him on Facebook at Paul Hazard for KPS Board of Education.