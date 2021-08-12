Ex-Kearney man in federal prison for distributing child porn

WASHINGTON — A Kearney man is serving a 14-year federal prison sentence for distributing child pornography.

Pete Conan Blumenthal, 39, of Kearney was sentenced in U.S. Federal District Court in the District of Columbia after being arrested on a warrant in Kearney in November 2018.

There is no parole or good time granted with federal prison.

After his release from prison Blumenthal must serve 10 years of supervised release, and must register as a convicted sex offender for a minimum of 25 years, federal court records indicate.

On Nov. 6, 2018, an undercover Washington, D.C., officer working with the Child Exploitation Task Force was posing as someone else posting numerous online messages on a social media forum where users discuss and trade child pornography. The online chat site allows users to socialize free with others.

Using search words, the service randomly pairs users in one-on-one chat sessions where they may chat anonymously. The undercover officer sent a message to several users and was contacted by an individual with the user name “badchicken33” with the display name of Pete Blumenthal.

The FBI obtained the online subscriber identification and confirmed Blumenthal as the user through his IP address.