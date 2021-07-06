Ex-Kearney man identified as victim in Lexington shooting Tuesday

LEXINGTON - Former Kearney resident, Marcus S. Keyser Jr., 23, of Pleasanton has been identified as the victim in Tuesday's shooting in Lexington.

The death occurred during the early morning hours on West Ninth Street in Lexington. Few details about the incident are being released by the Lexington Police Department at this time.

A search of electronic court records indicates Keyser's mailing address as rural Pleasanton. However, previous court records list his address as Kearney.

According to court records, Keyser was scheduled to appear in Buffalo County District Court Tuesday for a hearing on three charges of felony first-degree sexual assault in December 2020. Keyser had denied the allegations.

If anyone has information related to this case they are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 308-324-2317.