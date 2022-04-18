Ex-'Austrailia's Got Talent' acoustic guitarist coming to Kearney

EDITOR’S NOTE: Steve Lewis is a former president of the Kearney Concert Association.

KEARNEY — One of the world’s great guitarists is coming to Kearney for one show on Saturday.

Kearney Concert Association President Rick Mitchell said he is excited KCA was able to book a performance of Joe Robinson’s stature and talent after the originally scheduled Frank Vignola Guitar Duo broke up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinson grew up in a musical family in a rural area of New South Wales, Australia. He joined a few bands and toured around the area starting at age 12. But things changed when he won “Australia’s Got Talent” at age 16 while playing his guitar.

“I was 15 when I entered the AGT competition and wasn’t fully aware I’d be on TV. It was a bit of a surprise to me and it had such on impact in my musical journey and became a moment that defined that season of the show,” he said. “Winning AGT allowed me to get a lot of performing opportunities in different parts of the world.”

Robinson traveled to Europe and the United States. He moved to the U.S. at age 18.

“Since then, I’ve been based in Nashville and toured all over the world. I’ve worked with a lot of people like Emmy Lou Harris, Les Paul, Kenny Rogers and Tommy Emanuel and also recorded a number of albums,” Robinson said.

“I started with the piano when I was 6 years old. I didn’t like the piano because I had to sit in the same place of the house and practice every day and I didn’t like that.’’

When Robinson was about 10 he begged his parents to quit piano and take up guitar.

“So I started playing the guitar, and I just took to it right away. It was an instrument I really connected with,” he said.

He likes many different styles of guitar. “I like to combine both electric and acoustic during my show. There will even be a moment I play both at the same time. I like to call it my party trick.”

Robinson explained his view of the different instruments he plays. “I think the acoustic guitar is an amazing instrument. To me it’s comparable to a grand piano. You can get rhythm, melody, chords and a full spectrum of sound from deep rich bass to sparkling highs, and for that reason it’s an amazing tool for creating the sound of a full musical arrangement or full orchestra, just within the six strings.”

“The electric guitar, on the other hand, is a great lead or rhythm instrument,” he said. “It occupies a narrower spectrum of sound. It typically doesn’t go as low as an acoustical guitar and is more of a lead instrument, as I approach it.”

Robinson is grateful the pandemic is behind and he can perform in person again. “People all over the world are hypnotized by music and I think it’s a great honor to carry the music to people on the road. One of my favorite things about learning and studying music and practicing so many hours, is being able to share it on stage.“

KCA will finish its 2021-22 season on May 17 with two Broadway stars, one of whom has been nominated for a Tony Award. Information and tickets are available at KearneyConcerts.org or by calling 308-627-2717.

Mitchell said KCA soon will unveil its 2022-23 season.