Everyone say 'Cheese:' Taking family holiday photo doesn't have to be hard

“All dressed up with nowhere to go” might be the adage for this holiday season.

But as long as you’re dressed up, you might as well take a family photo, right? Of course, the logistics of smushing together aunts, grandpas and babies for just a quick snapshot might become a bit mind-boggling, especially if you’ve been hitting the eggnog. Here’s a guide to help:

FINDING THE RIGHT SPOT:

Yes, you want a nice background, but keep in mind that if everyone is standing in front of the fireplace, no one actually sees Santa’s entrance to the home. Instead, opt for something fairly plain, like a big blank wall or a nature scene.

After all, you want your loved ones to be the focus of the photo; let them stand out.

DON’T FORGET LIGHTING:

The weather outside is frightful, it’s true. However, it’s usually worth braving 15 minutes of the cold to get the sun to light up your photo. Choose an area that’s well lit, but doesn’t make everyone stare into the sun. (Daylight will almost always be better than indoor light, unless you’re in a professional studio.)