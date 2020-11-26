Everyone say 'Cheese:' Taking family holiday photo doesn't have to be hard

“All dressed up with nowhere to go” might be the adage for this holiday season.
But as long as you’re dressed up, you might as well take a family photo, right? Of course, the logistics of smushing together aunts, grandpas and babies for just a quick snapshot might become a bit mind-boggling, especially if you’ve been hitting the eggnog. Here’s a guide to help:
FINDING THE RIGHT SPOT:
Yes, you want a nice background, but keep in mind that if everyone is standing in front of the fireplace, no one actually sees Santa’s entrance to the home. Instead, opt for something fairly plain, like a big blank wall or a nature scene.
After all, you want your loved ones to be the focus of the photo; let them stand out.
DON’T FORGET LIGHTING:
The weather outside is frightful, it’s true. However, it’s usually worth braving 15 minutes of the cold to get the sun to light up your photo. Choose an area that’s well lit, but doesn’t make everyone stare into the sun. (Daylight will almost always be better than indoor light, unless you’re in a professional studio.)
If you must stay inside, turn on as many lights as possible, but make sure they are in front of the group. Lights behind will likely confuse your camera as to how bright it really is.
ARRANGING THE FAMILY:
It seems simple to line everyone up by height, but don’t be afraid to let some family members sit (or let the kids sit in laps or be held). A mix of people standing or sitting makes the shot more visually interesting.
LOOK LIKE YOU LOVE EACH OTHER:
You want the photo to show off how much everyone loves each other, right? So pose like you mean it. Couples: feel free to interlace fingers. Dads: Put a hand on your son’s shoulder. Everyone: Stand close together.
REMOTE CAPTURE THE PHOTO:
Technology might be the trickiest part of the process, but whether you’re using a professional DSLR or an iPhone, you can actually make sure everyone (even the person playing photographer) is included. Any DSLR should have a timer setting.
Or, if you want to invest $10, you can buy a remote shutter online and there are plenty of online tutorials out there to explain how to set it up for your specific camera. If you’re taking the photo on a smartphone, you’re also in luck.
iPhones, for example, all allow you to set a photo timer. On the new iOS, you just need to touch the carat at the top of the screen to pull up options at the bottom of the screen.
One icon should be a timer, and it will allow you to set a timer of 3 or 10 seconds. If someone in the family has an Apple Watch, things get even easier. They have a camera app that gives you a live view from the phone. So, you can stand in position and make sure everyone is in place, then press the shutter button on the watch and start the timer from there.
