‘Everyone gave more’: UNK completes challenging fall semester

These students, who develop soft skills, gain self-confidence and build lifelong relationships while receiving a high-quality education, also wanted to be on campus this fall.

“Almost every student who I’ve talked to has been grateful that we were in-person this semester,” said Max Beal of Kenesaw, UNK’s student body president. “And I think the data suggests we’ve been pretty successful.”

It took a team effort to make that happen.

UNK Facilities Management installed plastic barriers, upgraded air-handling systems and distributed hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes across campus. Custodial staff implemented enhanced cleaning protocol. Student Health and Counseling conducted contact tracing and tracked COVID-19 cases on campus. And faculty adjusted their courses to promote social distancing and provide online options for students who couldn’t be in the classroom.

From dining services and the bookstore to residence life and athletics, every UNK department and office played a part in the plan.

“Everywhere across campus, everyone gave more. That’s what made it work,” Falconer said. “This commitment speaks volumes about the people who are here.”

UNK students demonstrated the same dedication.