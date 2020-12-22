'Every view represents a person behind a screen': As virtual church attendance soars, Kearney eFree makes online pastor role

KEARNEY — Pastor Aaron Ferguson thinks of his online ministry like a speeding train. “More people are hopping on,” he said.
Ferguson, Kearney eFree’s college and young adult pastor, added online pastor to his title as COVID-19 surged across Nebraska this year.
Since 2015, the church has been posting sermons and music online.
“Between 1,000 and 2,000 people were looking at videos from our church services each week. We figured those were people who had to stay home or were traveling or for other reasons were not able to make it to church,” he said.
But when COVID closed church doors for several months last spring, the number of weekly viewers soared to 7,000. Church leaders sat up and took notice. They also were also keenly aware of Ferguson’s fascination with data, and one thing led to another.
“I’m big into numbers. I ask why people are watching, how long do they watch and how do we engage those who can’t make it to church in person?” Ferguson asked.
Still, he battled a bit with the concept of doing ministry through technology.
“I prayed. I wrestled with it. We don’t want to just have electronic engagement. But every view represents a person behind a screen, and if we can connect with that person, we might help change a life,” he said.
In-person worship returned to eFree in June, but the online congregation remains robust. Viewers can watch the actual Sunday service, or a more compact version with an introduction, one or two worship songs and a summary of the sermon’s message.
Assisting behind the scenes are eFree tech director Erik O’Brien, communications director Cody Riedel and numerous volunteers who operate cameras.
“Erik and Cody and the rest are so skilled and talented that we have more people engaged with our content than churches much larger than ours,” Ferguson said.
During both services, Ferguson keeps track of online comments, which range from prayer requests to comments about what parts of the service viewers most enjoyed.
While one goal of online ministry is to preach and teach the Bible to people here and worldwide, “our goal really is to introduce people to people. Ultimately, we want to progressively encourage people to participate in-person,” he said.
As more people find the church online, “we believe every person matters. We want to engage with every person,” he added.
Ferguson and his wife Allyson moved to Kearney from Austin, Texas, in April 2018. The native Texans — he’s from Houston and she’s from Dallas — met at a young adult group at their church. Allyson, a former English teacher, is now a counselor at Kearney High School. They have a daughter Millie, 2.
“If someone is already part of a church, that’s great, but we’ve heard from people whose churches are not able to produce online content. They’ve told us, ‘we’ve really enjoyed engaging with your sermons and your music,’” Ferguson said.
Another couple who had become regular viewers decided to attend a lunch for potential members. “We came because my wife watched your sermons online,” her husband said.
Ferguson sees a bright future for his online ministry, “but I hope as COVID immunizations take effect, people will move toward meeting us in person,” he said.