'Every view represents a person behind a screen': As virtual church attendance soars, Kearney eFree makes online pastor role

KEARNEY — Pastor Aaron Ferguson thinks of his online ministry like a speeding train. “More people are hopping on,” he said.

Ferguson, Kearney eFree’s college and young adult pastor, added online pastor to his title as COVID-19 surged across Nebraska this year.

Since 2015, the church has been posting sermons and music online.

“Between 1,000 and 2,000 people were looking at videos from our church services each week. We figured those were people who had to stay home or were traveling or for other reasons were not able to make it to church,” he said.

But when COVID closed church doors for several months last spring, the number of weekly viewers soared to 7,000. Church leaders sat up and took notice. They also were also keenly aware of Ferguson’s fascination with data, and one thing led to another.

“I’m big into numbers. I ask why people are watching, how long do they watch and how do we engage those who can’t make it to church in person?” Ferguson asked.

Still, he battled a bit with the concept of doing ministry through technology.