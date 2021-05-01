Events center near Gibbon the brainchild of women behind The Village in Kearney

110 years of history

The home was built in 1911 by the Cook brothers, although confusion remains about its location. “When we walked up to the house, the original foundation was out there, so at some point they moved it and added on,” she added. The barn was built in the 1920s. Deer, cranes and turkeys meander through the property.

The neighbors say the Cook brothers, both bachelors, slept outside, even in the winter, and that they never washed their overalls. “They bought new overalls only when they could stand their old ones up on the stairs,” Kahlberg said.

Kern-Pierce hung the first billboard about The Farm last summer. She also posted information on Facebook.

“We would tell people, ‘there’s no availability at the Village, but we have this farm . . . “ Kahlberg said. Guests perked up. “People wanted someplace outside because of COVID. They didn’t want to be in a confined space.”

So far in 2021, the calendar at The Farm is filling up well into October. The barn and the house can be rented for winter events as well. “When it’s snowing, the barn can be gorgeous,” Karlberg said.