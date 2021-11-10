 Skip to main content
Event for suicide survivors is Nov. 20 at Kearney's Harmon Park Center
Event for suicide survivors is Nov. 20 at Kearney's Harmon Park Center

KEARNEY — The Central Nebraska LOSS Team will hold an event for International Survivors of Suicide Day, starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Harmon Park Event Center at 3100 Fifth Ave.

LOSS stands for Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors.

Diane Schiachitano will lead an interactive program, “Art and Healing,” focusing on the benefits of art therapy and self-care. Attendees should bring a 5x7 photo of a loved one.

Registration deadline is Monday. Visit www.lossteamkearney.com, email renae zimmer at drzimmer@charter.net or call 308-708-0965.

